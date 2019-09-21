GFA Elections: Concede Defeat & Join Me To Change Ghana Football - George Afriyie To Other Aspirants

George Akwasi Afriyie has called on other Ghana Football Association presidential aspirants to begin to concede defeat.

All aspirants filed their nomination today at the premises of the country's football governing body.

Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe will face a mandatory integrity test before elections.

However, after filing his nomination, the former Ghana FA vice president speaking to the press called on his opponents to concede defeat and join him to change the phase of Ghana football.

"As I stand here, I have contested all the three past GFA elections," he told the press after filing his nomination.

"I understand the dynamics very well. It is possible someone may change his mind but that is elections.

"I am not saying I will get all Congressmen to vote on my behalf but I am calling on my colleagues to begin to concede defeat and join to change Ghana football," he added.

According to reports, 10 Premier League and 20 Division One Clubs have massively endorsed the Okyeman Planners financier to become the next Ghana FA president.

Elective Congress is expected to be held on October 25.