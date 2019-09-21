Ghana Set To Host First-Ever African Minigolf Cup Of Nations

After a successful appearance at the World Minigolf championship in June, Ghana is set to participate in the first-ever African minigolf Cup of Nations (AMCON).

Organised by the African & Ghana Minigolf Federations, under the stewardship of Mr Talal Fattal, AMCON 2019 will take place in Accra on September 28-29 at the Ridge minigolf 18 hole world championship course

13 countries – Gabon, Guinea, Togo, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Niger, Congo, DRC, Ivory Coast, Benin and the Central Africa Republic – are preparing feverishly to take on the challenge from host nation Ghana.

TEAM GHANA pairings for AMCON 2019 under their coach Mr Solomon Addai & captain Richard Amoah are:

Enock Nyarko / Solomon Lokko

Kelvin Boateng / Bright Frimpong

John Trakasu / Fuad Abdallah

Ibrahim Usunaba / Emelda Bempong

Talal Fattal / Hala Fattal

Philip Selassie/Ago Newman/Solomon Addai

The 13 other countries are expected to feature their best minigolf players such as the Somasse brothers (Benin) Ruben Minko, Olsen Mandama, Vyldie Babika (Gabon) Makafui Agbenoka (Togo) and Sidibe Mohammed (Burkina Faso).

The 2019 African minigolf cup of nations will tee off next week Saturday and Sunday, Sept 28-29 with 3 rounds x 18 holes on day 1 and 2 rounds x 18 holes on day 2 before all teams five rounds scores are added for the Top 6 Teams to play in sixth Final knockout round and declare the champion of AMCON 2019.

There will be cash prizes, trophies & medals given to the winners plus prizes from Electroland Ghana Ltd distributors of NASCO - co-sponsors of AMCON 2019.