GFA Elections: George Afriyie Get Massive Endorsement From Premier And Division One League Clubs

A former Ghana Football Association vice president, George Akwasi Afriyie has been massively endorsed by Premier League and Division One League Clubs.

Ten Premier League and 20 Division One clubs have endorsed the Okyeman Planner owner as their candidate in the upcoming elections.

The former Black Stars management committee chairman who is competing for the position with some top guns such as Wilfred Osei Kwaku, Kurt Okraku, Fred Pappoe, Amanda Clinton who said it was a rumour that she was contesting and others are gaining grounds to win the election slated for next month.

George Afriyie had a rousing welcome at the FA Secretariat on Friday as he trooped in with his entourage to the secretariat o submit his forms.

All aspirants competing for a position for the Executive Council and Presidential position needed five clubs to endorse their forms.

However, the former Ghana FA vice president has been massively endorsed and should they replicate this in the upcoming elections will see him become the next Ghana Football Association President.

Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer, Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah have all filed their nomination for the presidential position.

The elective congress will be held on October 25.