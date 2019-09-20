GFA Closes Filing Of Nomination For President, Executive Council And Regional

The Ghana Football Association has officially closed the filing of nomination for the various positions for the Ghana FA on Friday.

At the close of filing, 7 persons had duly filed to contest the position of president with others filing to contest for the Executive Council position and the Regional Football Association position.

Notable among the aspirants that filed for the presidency is former FA vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, Wilfred Osei Kweku, president of Tema Youth Football Club, Kurt E.S.Okraku who is contesting on the ticket of Dreams FC as their president, Fred Pappoe on the ticket of Accra Great Olympics, Nana Yaw Amponsah from Phar Rangers, George Ankamah from OK FC, a tier 3 side from Odorkor, and Amanda Clinton, who was proposed by Accra Hearts of Oak.

The GFA is expected to hold an elective congress on October 25 to elect a new president for the country's football governing body.

The Ghana FA high seat has been vacant since the exit of Kwesi Nyantkyi in June 2018.