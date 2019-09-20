Maiden African Minigolf Cup Of Nations AMCON 2019

After a successful appearance at the world minigolf cup adventure Masters in Sweden this June, TEAM MINIGOLF GHANA will once again compete this year in another continental tournament... The African minigolf cup of nations - AMCON 2019

Organised by the African & Ghana minigolf Federations, under the stewardship of Mr Talal Fattal, this first edition of AMCON will take place in Accra on Sept 28-29 at the Ridge minigolf 18 hole world championship course

The tournament will involve 14 African minigolf nations going head to head to win the first ever AMCON 2019 cup next Sunday Sept 29th

African nations such as *Gabon, Guinea, Togo, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Niger, Congo, DRC, Ivory Coast, Benin & Central Africa* are preparing feverishly to take on the challenge from TEAM GHANA who have put together a strong team to claim the title

TEAM GHANA pairings for AMCON 2019 under their coach Mr Solomon Addai & captain Richard Amoah are:

Enock Nyarko / Solomon Lokko

Kelvin Boateng / Bright Frimpong

John Trakasu / Fuad Abdallah

Ibrahim Usunaba / Emelda Bempong

Talal Fattal / Hala Fattal

Philip Selassie/Ago Newman/Solomon Addai

Other African nations will also feature their best minigolf players such as the Somasse brothers (Benin) Ruben minko, Olsen Mandama, Vyldie Babika (Gabon) Makafui Agbenoka (Togo) Sidibe Mohammed (Burkina Faso) and Team Guinea who have all pledged to wrestle the AMCON 2019 cup from Team Ghana

The 2019 African minigolf cup of nations will Tee off next week Saturday & Sunday Sept 28-29

with 3 rounds x 18 holes on day 1 and 2 rounds x 18 holes on day 2 before all Teams (5) Five rounds scores are added for the Top 6 Teams to play in sixth Final knockout KO round and declare the champion of AMCON 2019

There will be cash prizes, trophies & medals given to the winners plus prizes from Electroland Ghana Ltd distributors of NASCO - co sponsors of AMCON 2019

GMF SECRETARIAT