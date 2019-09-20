Wa All Stars Line Up Friendly With Liberty Professionals This Sunday

Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars will visit the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park this weekend to honour a friendly match with Liberty Professionals, a statement from the Wa-based club has confirmed.

Whiles inactive competitive football on the local scene continues to be the order of the day, the two top-flight clubs have agreed to test the fitness levels of their players in a warm-up game this Sunday.

The match will serve as grounds for both teams to continue preparations as well as team building in anticipation of the possible start of the local league before the end of the year.

Wa All Stars now owned by Messrs Richard Kings Atikpo and John Paintsil is currently in the process of rebuilding and restructuring and is hoping to boast of a formidable side when competitive football returns.

The friendly match will be played on Sunday, September 22, 2019, and will kick off at 15:00GMT.

