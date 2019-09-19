GFA Presidential Election: Hearts Of Oak Endorses Amanda Clinton

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful, Lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton has confirmed receiving an endorsement from Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

The founder of Clinton Consultancy picked her nomination form to contest the vacant presidential seat at the football governing body last Tuesday after the Normalization Committee (NC) opened nominations a day earlier.

Two days later, the respected legal practitioner has gathered all the needed requirements and has now submitted it to reaffirm her desire to lead the new regime of the FA.

According to the submitted form available to Modernghana Sports, Lawyer Amanda Clinton has revealed that her candidacy has been endorsed by Hearts of Oak.

With tomorrow being the last day for submission of forms, she is expected to be vetted together with other presidential hopefuls before the election which has been scheduled for October 25.

She is in the race with former GFA Veep George Afriyie, Dreams FC President Kurt Okraku, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, as well as Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Below is the form she submitted to the GFA today.