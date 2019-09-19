GFA Elections: Dr Toni Aubynn Withdraws From Presidential Race

Medeama board chairman Dr Toni Aubynn has withdrawn from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential race, opting to fight for a place on the Executive Council.

Dr Aubynn will fight for one of the five slots from the Premier League on the 12-member Executive Council.

He confirmed last week he was making widespread consultation to throw himself into the presidential race amid a massive clarion call for a new face and brand to lead Ghana football

However, the business development guru has opted to go for a place on the Executive Council after consulting widely on his 'realistic' chances of becoming GFA president.

Dr Aubynn became popular in Ghana football during his days at Goldfields Ghana when the mining firm became headline sponsors of the Black Stars.

He has previously worked as CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Director of Corporate Affairs for Tullow Ghana Limited.

Dr Aubynn has also worked for Ranger Minerals’ Damang Mine and Gold Fields Ghana Limited in various senior management roles.

He has been the long-standing board chairman of Ghana Premier League side Medeama for an astonishing decade, raking in many sponsorships for the two-time FA winners.

