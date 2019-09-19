GAA Announces 10-member Team for IAAF World Championships Doha
By Sammy Heywood Okine
1 HOUR AGO ATHLETICS
The Ghana Athletics Association has released a 10-member team ahead of the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 which starts from 27th September to 6th October.
The team features the African 4x100m relay gold medalists’ quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Joseph Paul Amoah and reserve Edwin Kwabla Gadayi. The team is currently ranked 13th in the world, according to rankings released by athletics tracking website tilastopaja.
Sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah, who punched his ticket to the World’s with a time of 10.01 sec in the 100m and 20.08 sec (NR) in the 200m earlier this year, is set to compete in the men’s 100m event. Joseph, who goes to the World’s ranked joint 16th in the 100m, has opted not to compete in the 200m owing to the heavy schedule at the event.
Elsewhere, the women’s 4x100m relay team makes a return to the World stage again having qualified for the IAAF World Championships at the Yokohama World Relays earlier this year.
The quartet of Flings, Owusu-Agyapong, Gemma Acheampong, Persis William-Mensah and Hor Halutie are joined by relay reserve Deborah Acquah for the showdown in Doha.
Meanwhile, two additional athletes who made the entry standards for the World’s- triple jumper Nadia Eke and sprinter Josephine Anokye- could not make the trip due to injury.
GAA wishes the team best of luck in Doha 2019!! GAA’s List for IAAF World Championships:
Men’s 100m Joseph Paul Amoah 4x100m men’s relay Benjamin Azamati Edwin Kwabla Gadayi Martin Owusu-Antwi Sean Safo-Antwi Ranking: 13th 4 x 100m Women’s Relay Gemma Acheampong Deborah Acquah Halutie Hor Flings Owusu-Agyapong Persis William-Mensah Ranking: 9th
GAA Announces 10-member Team for IAAF World Championships Doha
The Ghana Athletics Association has released a 10-member team ahead of the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 which starts from 27th September to 6th October.
The team features the African 4x100m relay gold medalists’ quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Joseph Paul Amoah and reserve Edwin Kwabla Gadayi. The team is currently ranked 13th in the world, according to rankings released by athletics tracking website tilastopaja.
Sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah, who punched his ticket to the World’s with a time of 10.01 sec in the 100m and 20.08 sec (NR) in the 200m earlier this year, is set to compete in the men’s 100m event. Joseph, who goes to the World’s ranked joint 16th in the 100m, has opted not to compete in the 200m owing to the heavy schedule at the event.
Elsewhere, the women’s 4x100m relay team makes a return to the World stage again having qualified for the IAAF World Championships at the Yokohama World Relays earlier this year.
The quartet of Flings, Owusu-Agyapong, Gemma Acheampong, Persis William-Mensah and Hor Halutie are joined by relay reserve Deborah Acquah for the showdown in Doha.
Meanwhile, two additional athletes who made the entry standards for the World’s- triple jumper Nadia Eke and sprinter Josephine Anokye- could not make the trip due to injury.
GAA wishes the team best of luck in Doha 2019!!
GAA’s List for IAAF World Championships:
Men’s 100m
Joseph Paul Amoah
4x100m men’s relay
Benjamin Azamati
Edwin Kwabla Gadayi
Martin Owusu-Antwi
Sean Safo-Antwi
Ranking: 13th
4 x 100m Women’s Relay
Gemma Acheampong
Deborah Acquah
Halutie Hor
Flings Owusu-Agyapong
Persis William-Mensah
Ranking: 9th