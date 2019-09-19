GAA Announces 10-member Team for IAAF World Championships Doha

The Ghana Athletics Association has released a 10-member team ahead of the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 which starts from 27th September to 6th October.

The team features the African 4x100m relay gold medalists’ quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Joseph Paul Amoah and reserve Edwin Kwabla Gadayi. The team is currently ranked 13th in the world, according to rankings released by athletics tracking website tilastopaja.

Sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah, who punched his ticket to the World’s with a time of 10.01 sec in the 100m and 20.08 sec (NR) in the 200m earlier this year, is set to compete in the men’s 100m event. Joseph, who goes to the World’s ranked joint 16th in the 100m, has opted not to compete in the 200m owing to the heavy schedule at the event.

Elsewhere, the women’s 4x100m relay team makes a return to the World stage again having qualified for the IAAF World Championships at the Yokohama World Relays earlier this year.

The quartet of Flings, Owusu-Agyapong, Gemma Acheampong, Persis William-Mensah and Hor Halutie are joined by relay reserve Deborah Acquah for the showdown in Doha.

Meanwhile, two additional athletes who made the entry standards for the World’s- triple jumper Nadia Eke and sprinter Josephine Anokye- could not make the trip due to injury.

GAA wishes the team best of luck in Doha 2019!!

GAA’s List for IAAF World Championships:

Men’s 100m

Joseph Paul Amoah

4x100m men’s relay

Benjamin Azamati

Edwin Kwabla Gadayi

Martin Owusu-Antwi

Sean Safo-Antwi

Ranking: 13th

4 x 100m Women’s Relay

Gemma Acheampong

Deborah Acquah

Halutie Hor

Flings Owusu-Agyapong

Persis William-Mensah

Ranking: 9th