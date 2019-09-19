I Talked To Kwesi Appiah Before Deciding To Stay At Swansea – Dede Ayew

Ghanaian attacker, Andre Dede Ayew has revealed that he spoke to Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah before opting to stay at English Championship side Swansea City this season.

The captain for the Stars could have secured a move to several clubs during the summer transfer window but stayed on to help the Swans fight for promotion to the English Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with BBC, Ayew has opened up on what transpired prior to his decision to play in the championship for the 2019/2020 season.

According to him, he consulted his national team coach to find out if playing in the lower division will not have any effect on his role with the Black Stars before finally making up his mind to stay at the Liberty Stadium.

"He said: 'It's a very good league and if that's your decision I am okay as long as you are fit and you do what you have always done with the national team'”.

"That was important because the national team is very, very important for me”, the former u-20 World Cup winner narrated.

He continued, “I have always represented my country with a lot of honour and a lot of pride. I am very proud of where I am from and of what any Ghanaian is doing. We have always tried to raise the flag really high”.

The 29-year-old forward has been impressive for Swansea since the start of the ongoing campaign and has helped Steve Cooper’s men to the top of the league standings on level pegging with Leeds United.