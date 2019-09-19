Asamoah Gyan's Manager To Run For Ghana FA Executive Council Position

The manager of Ghana legend and the Executive Chairman of Division One League side, Young Apostles, Samuel Anim Addo has hinted that he will contest for a place on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

The likes of Randy Abbey, Alhaji Grusah, Frederick Acheampong have picked up forms for the position.

Speaking to journalists after the final of the Baby Jet U-16 tournament, Sammy Anim Addo stated that he would pick up his forms on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

“I’m picking my forms, God-willing tomorrow to go for the Executive Council position on the ticket of Division One’s Young apostles .”

Anim will be hoping to be elected as one of the three permitted reps of the Division One League clubs onto the Council.

"Per the GFA’s statutes, “Aspirants for the Executive Council must present declaration of support from one member.

"Being proposed as a candidate by a member shall be understood as a declaration of support.

"Each member may only present declaration of support for only one candidate.

"If a member presents declaration of support for more than one candidate all of his declarations shall become invalid.”

Elective Congress is expected to be held on October 25.