Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped one place to 51st in the latest Coca-Cola FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The four-time African champions have not been in action since their disappointing round 16 exit at the AFCON back in July.

Ghana maintained their 7th place ranking in Africa, behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco and Egypt, who occupy the first six places.

Belgium remain top of the overall rankings with the top 10 remaining unchanged.

However, there was some movement, with France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd) trading places.

The Cayman Islands (193rd, up 11), and Grenada (160th, up 13) emerged the joint-biggest climbers by points, reaping the rewards after their successful showing in the Concacaf Nations League, with Grenada’s 13-place surge making them September’s highest climber by ranks.