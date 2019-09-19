Alhaji Grusah Picks Nominations Forms To Contest GFA Executive Council Position

President of lower division side King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has picked up his nomination forms to confirm his intention to contest for an Executive Council position in the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

The veteran football administrator was expected to contest for the vacant presidential seat of the football association but came out last week to disclose that he has dropped out upon further consultations.

He has now decided to vie for a position on the Executive Council of the GFA and has picked up his nomination forms at the secretariat of the association.

Having picked the forms, Alhaji Grusah will subsequently be vetted with other aspirants next week from September 26 to October 1, 2019.

Once he sails through that stage, he will be expected to intensify his campaign in a bid to convince delegates to vote for him in the GFA elections which have been slated for October 25, 2019, in Accra.