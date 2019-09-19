Majeed Ashimeru Lauds Didi Dramani's Impact On His Career

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has hailed former Ghana U – 20 coach Masud Didi Dramani, adding that he has been a positive influence in his young career.

The Black Meteors midfielder was a key member when Ghana beat Algeria to qualify for the U-23 Afcon in Egypt.

However, the former WAFA product was an unused substitute in Red Bull Salzburg’s opening game of the champion’s league when they thrashed Genk 6 – 2.

Narrating his journey in his football career, the 25-year-old said Dramani who is an assistant head coach with Danish side Nordsjaelland has always been one to offer his time and advice unconditionally.

“I never had the chance to be coached by him but we have good contact.

“We always talk because he calls me after every game.

“We speak a lot and teaches me a lot of stuff.

“We are really cool and I think he is a great person,” he told Football made in Ghana in an interview.