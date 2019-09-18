2 Ghanaian Wheelchair Tennis Players, Coach Set Leave For South Africa

Two Ghanaian Wheelchair Tennis players and a coach will leave the borders of the country for South Africa to participate in the Cryuff Foundation Africa Wheelchair Tennis training Camp to be held in Johannesburg, from 20th - 24th September 2019.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is paying for the entry fee, accommodation and flight ticket for 2 junior wheelchair Tennis players and 1 Wheelchair Tennis coach all amounting to $3,000.00

The Wheelchair athletes making the journey are Emmanuel Amosogo Amobire Age 11, Maxwell Otoo 13 years and will be led on the trip by Coach George Abban.

The international body (ITF) paid the grant directly to the organizers in South Africa.

The three, are expected to leave Ghana on Friday September, 20thby Rwanda Air

According to Mr Henry Larbi, National Coordinator of Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Association.

Mr Peter Mensah, CEO of PM Sports Foundation through its PM Foundation Tennis-in-School Program run in basic schools in Greater Accra Region discovered the two players and also paid their Visa application and passport of the 2 junior players and coach.

By NPC- Ghana