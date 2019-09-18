Iconic Montaza Complex Hosts U-23 AFCON Draw On 3 October

The historical Montaza Complex in the Egyptian city of Alexandria will host the draw of the final tournament for the Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at the Haramlek Palace at 17H00 local time (15H00 GMT).

The eight teams namely host Egypt, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia will know the identity of their opponents at the iconic 19th-century palace, built on a high hill and overlooking the beautiful beaches of Alexandria.

The representatives of the qualified teams are expected to be in attendance for the event that will set the tone for the final tournament scheduled for 8-22 November 2019.

The Egyptian capital, Cairo will host all games with matches at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

The top three finishers at the final tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.