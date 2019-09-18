Northern Football Queen Humul Khrusum Tahiru For Upper East RFA Chairman

Humul Khrusum Tahiru who rules the waves in the Upper East Region on A1 Radio has decided to become the first female to contest for a regional football chairmanship position.

She has finally declared her intention to contest the Regional Football Association Chairmanship in the Upper East Region, and it comes as very good news to people who want gender balance in the football administration.

Humul Khrusum Tahiru is the CEO Sharp Arrows and FC Tanga.

She is contending the Regional Football Association Chairmanship race in the Upper East Region with great hope, ambition and inspiration.

Her courage to contest has been hailed by Mrs. Joyce Mahama, president of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) and the executive director of Women In Sports Association (WISA) Madam Gloria Commodore.

Meanwhile, the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has also called for more women to take up executive positions in sports.

He also commended the effort of Humul Khrusum Tahiru who is a popular face at the GFA Congress.