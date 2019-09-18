CAF CC: Ashgold Resume Training Ahead Berkane Return Fixture

Ashantigold SC has resumed training at the Ofori Stadium for the first time after a marginal victory over R.S Berkane last Saturday.

The training was predominantly focused on physical training.

Coach Ricardo Da Rocha resumed preparations with seventeen (17) players including Eric Donkor, Frank Boateng, Kwadwo Amoako, Amos Nkrumah, Marco Silva, Emmanuel Osei Baffour and Musah Mohamed who were all used in last Saturday’s game.

Mark Agyekum, who missed last Saturday’s game as a result of health complications resumed active training today.

Shafiu Mumuni, Appiah Maccarthy, James Akaminko and Latif Anabila missed today’s session due to their stint with the Black Stars B team.

Richard Osei Agyemang, Amos Addai, Yussif Mubarik, Steven Owusu, Atta Kusi, and Akwasi Nti were excused from today’s session.