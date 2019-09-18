Dortmund's BVB-Fire Against Barcelona...The Constellations, Barca Starts With Wonder-Kid, Ansu Fati

Barca starts with the "Wonder-Kid", Ansu Fati (DFB player only on BVB-bank)
"Wonder-Kid" Ansu Fati, the latest discovery from the La Masia Youth Academy, is in the starting eleven. If the teen hits, he is by far the youngest goal scorer in Champions League history at the age of 16 and 322 days (previously: Peter Ofori-Quaye, 1997 for Piraeus). As expected, the German national goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is in the goal.
In the BVB, Julian Brandt is sitting on the bench for the time being, for him, Thorgan Hazard is the only change compared to Bayer Leverkusen 4:0 on Saturday.
