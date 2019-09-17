Harrison Afful Named In MLS Team Of The Week

Ghana defender, Harrison Afful has been named in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Week list.

Afful was named on the substitute bench of the team that consists of stars such as former Manchester United players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nani.

The Columbus Crew defender played a key role during their 3-1 victory against Atlanta United over the weekend which earned him a place on the bench.

New York City FC goalkeeper, Sean Johnson, would man the post with Ali Adnan, Drederic Brillant and Keegan Rosenberry completing the defensive set up.

Nani, Careles Gil, Luis Diaz and Przemyslaw Frankowski consist of the midfield set up while Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be leading the attacking trio that has Sarwin Quintero Jordan Morris.

Team of the Week:

Jordan Morris (SEA), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA), Darwin Quintero (MIN), Nani (ORL), Carles Gil (NE), Luis Diaz (CLB), Przemyslaw Frankowski (CHI), Ali Adnan (VAN), Frederic Brillant (DC), Keegan Rosenberry (COL), Sean Johnson (NYC)

Bench:

David Bingham (LA), Harrison Afful (CLB), Allan Cruz (CIN), Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA), Michael Bradley (TOR), Alexandru Mitrita (NYC), CJ Sapong (CHI)

Coach: Greg Vanney (TOR)