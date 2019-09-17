GFA Elections: Osei Kweku Palmer Picks Nomination Form [PHOTOS]

Tema Youth owner and bankroller, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has picked nomination forms for the upcoming Ghana Football Association elations.

The former Black Stars management member completed the first process of joining the race on Tuesday afternoon.

Palmer becomes the fourth person to pick presidential forms after George Afriyie, Dr Tony Aubynn and Kurt Okraku.

The astute football administrator is considered as one of the top favourites to win the elections which will be held on October 25.

Palmer served as an Executive committee member, Vice President of Black Stars management committee and also Chairman of Ghana U-20 team during the erstwhile administration.

The Ghana Football Association elective congress is expected to be held on October 25.