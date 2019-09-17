GFA Presidential Election: Lawyer Amanda Clinton Picks Nomination Forms To Contest

Lawyer Amada Akuokor Clinton of Clinton Consultancy has joined the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential race after picking up her nominations forms on Tuesday.

With the Normalization Committee of the FA recently paving way for the elections to elect a new leader for the new regime, nominations forms have been made available for anyone who is interested in the top job.

It is understood that top legal practitioner, Lawyer Amada Clinton picked up her forms earlier today and will be going head to head with the likes of George Afriyie, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Kurt Okraku, and Nana Yaw Amponsah if she manages to go through all the required processes.

Below is a profile of Lawyer Amanda Clinton

Amanda is the Founding Partner of Clinton Consultancy and a dynamic lawyer who was called to the Bar in England and Wales thirteen years ago and the Ghanaian Bar ten years ago. Amanda is a litigation expert with extensive corporate law experience in the U.K and Ghana.

As one of the most recognized commercial lawyers in Ghana, she is regularly instructed by international clients who require bespoke, timely and accurate Due Diligence Reports as well as Legal Opinions: corporate, banking, telecommunications, property & construction, and energy & infrastructure. Her firm also offers public-private partnerships services to clients.

Recent her high profile cases include representing Ghana Football Association as they made formal responses to the Government of Ghana and FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland and representing different international corporate clients who invested in Ghana's largest Ponzi scheme to date (Menzgold).

She regularly represents international clients in commercial matters and arbitration proceedings and her background includes legal, policy, drafting, regulatory and advocacy work. Amanda also holds an M.Sc in African Politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

Having trained as a Pupil Barrister at the highly respected Pump Court Chambers in London under the training of Oba Nsugbe Q.C SAN, Amanda went on to additionally qualify at the Ghanaian Bar.

Subsequently, Amanda spent 3½ year as a State Attorney at the Attorney General’s Department in Ghana, where she carried out a variety of work in the newly re-established International Team and liaised with government departments on a wide range of civil matters and court cases.

Amanda further represented Ghana in China to discuss maritime boundary issues with her international counterparts and contributed significantly to the settlement agreement that was reached with Kosmos in relation to a 2010 oil spill.

Amanda's strengths include her ability to interact and coordinate with a variety of stakeholders and manage simultaneous projects in a fast-paced environment whilst being discreet and professional in every circumstance.

She is also analytical and possesses meticulous communication skills. Amanda is very familiar with making board-level presentations on a variety of technical, business, industry and sectoral areas and litigating on behalf of business clients.