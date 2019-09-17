Black Queens Get Support From Rugby Ladies

Female rugby players in Ghana have teamed up with the Ghana Olympic Committee (GoC) to raise funds to support the Olympic qualification games of the national female soccer team, the Black Queens.

The move became necessary following an appeal on the President of the GoC, Eben Nunoo, by the Queens to support their qualification games as the country appears unable to meet their financial demands for the qualifications.

GoC partnered with Ghana ladies in rugby and sponsors of Ghana Rugby to provide the assistance for the Olympic qualification.

The rugby ladies came together to raise money from their allowances to support the Queens.

They also collected some items from Sunda Ghana Limited, and Gino Ghana Limited, to support the Black Queens

The cash and items were presented to the Black Queens on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Accra.

Present at the presentation ceremony were President of the Ghana Rugby Association, Herbert Mensah and coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe.

Mr. Mensah was impressed with the generosity of the Ghana Rugby ladies.

The Ghana Rugby ladies this year have Olympic qualifications for the first time.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics would be held from July to August.

