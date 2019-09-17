Richard Arthur Vows To Score More Goal For Kotoko After Breaking Goal Drought

Striker Richard Arthur has pledged to score more goals for Asante Kotoko.

The striker ended his goal drought against Etoile du Sahel in the CAF Champions League first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Arthur added to Augustine Okrah’s first-half strike to help the Porcupine Warriors record a 2-0 win at home.

And the former WA All Stars attacker has promised to become Kotoko’s new goal sensation.

“I feel good,” he told the Kotoko Express App.

“As a striker, you need to step up to the stage in big games like this. I am very happy that the floodgate of my goals has finally opened and I hope it continues.

“All that I was craving for was my first goal for Asante Kotoko and thankfully, I had it, so the supporters should expect more from me because more goals will follow,” he added.

He joined Kotoko as a free agent after returning to Ethiopia where he played for Saint George SA.