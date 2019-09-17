ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
17.09.2019 Football News

CAF Appoints Rwandan Referee Abdul Karim To Handle RS Bekane-Ashgold Second Leg

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The organizers of the CAF Confederations Cup have appointed Rwandan referee Abdul Karim Twagirumukiza to handle the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup match between Renaissance Sportive Berkane of Morocco and AshantiGold SC

The crucial fixture will be key for both sides following a 3-2 result which went in favour of the Miners.

Other Rwandans Dieudonne Mutuyimana, Honore Simba and Loius Hakizimana will serve as the assistant referees and fourth officials respectively for the upcoming match.

The match commissioner role is expected to be taken by Mohamed Abdatt Bilal.

The big game will be played at the Stade Municipal on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
