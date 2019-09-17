ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.09.2019 Football News

Black Queens Receive Donation From GOC And Ghana Rugby

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Black Queens Receive Donation From GOC And Ghana Rugby
10 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Ghana Rugby Ladies team have donated assorted items to the Black Queens ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Qualifier.

The President of Ghana Olympic Olympic Committee, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah together Mr. Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby Union who is also chairman of the GOC Media Committee with this team including Rafatu Inusah donated some drinks and sanitary pads to the Black Queens of Ghana at their camping base in Osu to boost their preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Qualifiers.

The Black Queens have been tipped as favourites to qualify for the Olympic Games in 2020.

TOP STORIES

CID boss at el must resign-Family of four missing girls dema...
2 hours ago

Takoradi Missing Girls Dead — Police DNA Confirms
12 hours ago

body-container-line