Tetteh: Dubois Overlooking Me Like Joshua Overlooked Ruiz

Ebenezer Tetteh insists he will punish Daniel Dubois for looking beyond the job in hand, while also vowing to inflict revenge on behalf of his countryman Richard Lartey.

Tetteh travels to the Royal Albert Hall from Ghana for a Commonwealth heavyweight title assignment on Friday, September 27 encouraged by the problems the larger-than-life Lartey presented young star in the making Dubois at Wembley in April.

The pair engaged in a thrilling shootout that ended with the then once-beaten Lartey being stopped in the fourth. By opening fire and happily trading bombs, Dubois passed his chin-check on the night.

The unbeaten Tetteh, 19-0, is something of a potent puncher himself, with 16 KOs to his name

The 31-year-old from Accra reckons he will succeed where Lartey floundered.

“I am going to England to get revenge for my countryman Richard Lartey,” warned the latest entry to the Dubois hit list. “Richard gave Daniel hell but couldn’t get the job done – I will finish what Richard Lartey started.”

It hasn’t gone unnoticed over in Ghana that Dubois has been linked with and commented on potential future battles and Tetteh likens the situation to that of Anthony Joshua, who was continually responding to questions over fights with the marquee heavyweights ahead of his first professional reverse to the unfancied Andy Ruiz.

“Daniel is speaking a lot about fights with David Price or Dereck Chisora,” added Tetteh. “He is definitely overlooking me. It reminds me of when Anthony Joshua was going into the fight with Andy Ruiz and kept talking about fighting Wilder and Fury.

“He got punished for overlooking his opponent and I will punish Daniel Dubois.”

Daniel Dubois headlines the bill when he meets Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown and WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams defends her title for the first time against experienced Mexican Maria Salinas, live on BT Sport.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmondson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.