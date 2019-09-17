HSTV And Ultimate Sports Hosts African Weightlifting Champion Christian Amoah

2019 African Games Bronze weightlifting medalist and African Junior Weightlifting Championship Gold medallist, Christian Amoah was on the Ultimate Sports Show on HSTV over the weekend.

On the show, Christain talked about how his weightlifting career began after he was introduced to the sport by his former weightlifting coach; Madjeti Fetri and how his passion for lifting and fitness has helped him sustain his enthusiasm for the sport.

Also, he spoke about his accomplishments in the sport of weightlifting and the inadequate recognition and remuneration given to what Ghanaians call “lesser-known” sports, stating that participation in these disciplines is like doing volunteer work. Basically donating your time and effort for little to no reward.

He reiterated the fact that athletes from the “lesser-known” sports are trying their best to attain results in spite of all the odds placed against them and given adequate media recognition, potential sponsors can come to the aid of the athletes and help them reach the top of their respective sporting disciplines.

He thanked the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo-Mensah who doubles as the president for Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) for his continuous support and encouragement and promised Ghanaians a good showing at the forthcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo when he qualifies for the games.