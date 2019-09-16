UCL: Kwadwo Asamoah Wants Inter Teammates To Stay Focused Ahead Of Slavia Prague Clash

Ahead of the start of this year’s Uefa Champions League, Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has called on his Inter Milan teammates to work hard in anticipation to their fixture against Slavia Prague following a good showing in the Italian Serie A.

The Milan-based club is in fine form after winning all three league matches in the division which leaves them sitting comfortably at the top of the pile with 9 points.

Their recent victory came against Udinese Calcio last Saturday when they posted a 1-0 result over the side. They are now expected to come up against Slavia Prague in midweek before facing AC Milan next weekend.

Speaking in a post-match interview after the Udinese game, Kwadwo Asamoah called on his teammates to work hard to ensure they achieve their goal of starting the UCL on a good note.

“We can’t sleep when we’re first in the standings, there’s work to be done. We have the game in three days, so we have to work to achieve our goals”, the Nerazzurri defender shared.

Inter Milan will welcome Slavia Prague to the Giuseppe Meazza tomorrow at 16:45GMT in a Group F encounter.

Asamoah is in contention to start the match after cementing his place in Coach Antonio Conte’s team.