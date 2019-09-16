Didier Drogba Confirms Turning Down Coaching Job At Chelsea
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Legendary Didier Drogba has disclosed that he was approached to become a coach at Chelsea but he, unfortunately, had to turn it down because he is currently focusing on improving football in his country.
The Blues were forced to hunt for a new coach this summer following the departure Italian tactician Maurizio Sarri.
They later settled on English great and club’s all-time top scorer Frank Lampard who has subsequently become a fan favorite in the dugout after impressing in the early stages of the ongoing English Premier League season.
Speaking in a recent interview, Drogba is quoted on tribal football confirming that he passed the offer of returning to Stamford Bridge as a coach.
“Chelsea offered me the chance to return to them as a coach.
“But being a coach does not interest me. I am a leader, and my vision is bigger than just the simple role of being a coach.
“A coach has an impact on a club - but I want to have an impact on an entire nation.
“I could have stayed at Chelsea, but I think the real challenge is here.
“I want us to re-think football, with a nationwide vision, so we can develop the game here.
“The Ivory Coast has a glorious footballing past.
“The funds are in place, together with talent and potential, but they are under-exploited.
“There are some very competent people in the Ivory Coast who can work with me on this project”, the Ivorian international said.
