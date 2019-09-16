Latif Blessing Ready To Switch Nationality If He Does Not Earn Ghana Call Up

Former Liberty Professionals winger, Latif Atta Blessing has hinted his readiness to switch nationality if he does not earn a call up to the national team.

The Los Angeles pacy winger is yet to get a call up the Black Stars despite his impressive output in the Major League Soccer.

According to him, he feels very disappointed when he doesn't receive an invitation from Ghana to play during the FIFA international break.

“Not getting a call-up is a difficult thing to deal with and sometimes, I feel disappointed,” Blessing told LAFC TV.

“I know that I am playing well but the invitations are not coming through. People in Ghana have been asking why I have not been playing for the national team but then, I am waiting for that invitation. I believe that there are better times ahead.

"If Ghana is not ready to give me a call-up, I will play for another country that wants me. I need to move forward as a player. Off the United States give me a call-up, I will say yes to it. I am working on getting my passport and documentation that will allow me to stay here and play,” he added.

Blessing has scored seventeen goals in 84 matches in the MLS.

Blessing earned an invitation to train with Black Stars ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations under Coach Avram Grant.