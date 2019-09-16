Rashid Sumaila Impress For Al Qadsiya In 3-0 Win Over Al Tadhamon In Kuwaiti League Opener

Ghanaian center-back Rashid Sumaila impressed for his Al Qadsiya side over the weekend as they trashed Al Tadhamon on the opening weekend of the Kuwaiti League.

The two clubs locked horns on Sunday evening in hopes of winning their first game of the season to ensure they get a good start to the campaign.

Sumaila who spent last season on loan with Red Star Belgrade stated the game for Al Qadsiya who eventually run riot over their match day opponent.

Nicknamed the Yellow Castles, the winners tamed Al Tadhamon 3-0 at the Mohammed Al Hamad Stadium with goals from Naser Al Rashidi, Lucas Gaucho, and Ahmed Al Dhefiri.

Rashid Summaila featured for the entire duration of the match and was pivotal to the side’s clean sheet on the day.