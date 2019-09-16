ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.09.2019 Football News

Daniel Amartey's Father Is Dead

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Daniel Amartey's Father Is Dead
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has been hit with a huge loss with the passing away of his father.

According to reports, Mr. Louis Amartey, 72, passed-on on Sunday after a long battle with Diabetes.

Amartey's father died at the La General Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature for English Premier League side Leicester City in the ongoing campaign after recovering from a knee injury some weeks ago.

Amartey was heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium outfit this summer.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Celebrates His Mum On Her 80th Birthday
10 hours ago

Youth Impact Network condemns SA Xenophobic Attacks
13 hours ago

body-container-line