15.09.2019 Football News

CAF Champions League: Kotoko 2: 0 Etoile du Sahel [HIGHLIGHTS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Asante Kotoko posted a 2-0 win against Tunisian giants Etoile Du Sahel in the Caf Champions League Preliminary round first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Augustine Okrah shot the Porcupine Warriors in front just two minutes into the game with a sumptuous freekick before forward Richard Arthur doubled the lead in the 55the minute after a delightful possessive football.

Okrah nearly grabbed a brace for Kotoko four minutes after his brilliant goal but unfortunately saw his shot hit the crossbar.

Asante Kotoko proved very purposeful throughout the game with winger Emmanuel Gyamfi tormenting the North African side with his thunderous pace.

Kotoko will now travel to Tunisia for the return leg encounter in a fortnight time.

Highlights below...

