CAF CL: Kotoko 2-0 Etoile Du Sahel – Porcupine Warriors Hold Huge Advantage Ahead Of Second Leg

Kumasi Asante holds a huge advantage going into their second leg encounter against Etoile du Sahel in the final eliminator to the group stage of the CAF Champions League after posting a 2-0 win over their opponent in the first leg on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghana Premier League giants locked horns with their counterpart from Morocco in a crucial match earlier today as they continue their journey in this year’s top-tier inter-club competition in hopes of making it to the group stage.

Following a pulsating encounter at the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors got the job done as far as the first of the two-legged tie is concerned by emerging as 2-0 victors.

The side took the lead as early as the 3rd minute when summer signing Augustine Okrah curled a low free-kick from the edge of Etoile’s 18-yard box straight into the back of the net.

The remaining minutes in the first half proved nervy and full of action but could not produce any other goals.

Kotoko resumed the second half from where they left off and continued to pile pressure on the North African club to try and score more goals which can be the deciding factor at the end of the two legs.

Their efforts were rewarded on the 55th minute when attacker Richard Arthur sent his strike into the back of the net after smartly beating the offside trap.

Some resilient defending from the Moroccan side shut out the attack of the Ghanaian club, ensuring the match ended 2-0 in favour of the later.

A win plus a clean sheet surely gives Kotoko an advantage as they turn attention to the return leg which has been scheduled for September 27 at the Stade Olympique de Sousse.