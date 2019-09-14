CAF CC: Shafiu Mumuni Sure Of Qualification Despite Recording Narrow Win Over RS Berkane

Ashanti Gold SC, striker Shafiu Mumuni has assured the fans of the club of eliminating the Moroccan side, RS Berkane after recording 3:2 win at home.

The Miners shot themselves at the foot by throwing away a two-goal lead in the first half to allow the Moroccans back into the game.

"I am confident we can qualify, we will go back to training and rectify our mistakes," he told Oyerepa FM.

"We lost concentration that was the reason why we conceded the two quick goals. Let's not lose hope, we can qualify"

Coach Da Rocha's side will travel to Morocco in a fortnight time for the second leg tie.