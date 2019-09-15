CAF Confederations Cup: Ashgold beat RS Bekane 3-2 At Len Clay

Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold has posted a 3-2 win over RS Bekane at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium in the first leg of the second round of this year's CAF Confederations Cup.

With the second-tier inter-club competition organized by the continent’s football governing body gradually taking shape, the Miners hosted their round two opponents at home earlier today.

Following a pulsating encounter in the early minutes of the first half in front of a charged stadium, the Miners took a deserved lead on the 16th minute courtesy a strike from Eric Donkor.

Further end to end action resulted in one additional goal before Senegalese referee Issa Sy whistled to end the half. Before that though, Ashgold captain Shafiu Mumuni popped on the 45th minute and scored to give his side a two-goal cushion.

RS Bekane learned from their mistakes after the rest and resumed the second half with more urgency as they chase the game.

Their efforts were rewarded on the 51st minute when attacker Mohammed Aziz scored to reduce the deficit. Six minutes later, Mohammed Farehane completed the come back with a second goal for the Moroccan club.

Ashgold showed character and quickly went on some encouraging attacks in search of a winner. Amos Addai netted the winning goal for the home side right on the hour mark to give his side a 3-2 victory.

The tie could still go in favour of either side and both clubs will need to get a good result from the return leg if they want to keep their hopes of qualifying to the group stage alive.