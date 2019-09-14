GFA Presidential And Executive Council Elections To Be Held On October 25

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association have confirmed the presidential and executive council elections will be held on 25 October 2019.

Nominations shall open from 16 September 2019 to Friday 20 September 2019 with forms available at the Ghana FA secretariat or downloaded from the website.

This will be decided by Congress which will have 120 delegates.

Also on the day, Congress will elect members onto the Executive Council which will comprise five representatives from the Premier League, three Division One League representatives, two Regional Football Association chairmen and one woman by the Women's Elite Clubs.

Regional FA elections are set to be conducted on October 18 across the various regional capitals ahead of the GFA Presidential elections.

Below are the final roadmap and guidelines for the elections.