CAF Champions League: Etoile du Sahel Arrive In Ghana For Kotoko Encounter

Etoile Sportive du Sahel have safely arrived in Ghana for the CAF Champions League first leg encounter against Asante Kotoko.

A contingent comprising of eighteen players, technical and management members of the Reds lads touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) this afternoon.

The Tunisian club will enroute to Kumasi this evening to train at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosting their Tunisian counterparts in the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Zachariassen's side progressed after eliminating Nigeria Premier League side Kano Pillars in the preliminary round of the competition.