Porn Website Offers $10m For Naming Rights Of NBA Team Stadium

The internet porn business is boomin’.

The once-taboo industry’s continued creep into the mainstream is seeking to broach another barrier. This time, its sights are set on big-time American sports.

American Airlines announced on Thursday that it is not renewing its naming rights deal with Miami Heat home American Airlines Arena, which will expire at the end of the year.

BangBros is seeking to stake its claim.

The Miami-based porn production company was quick to announce after the American Airlines news that it wants in on the naming rights and had submitted a $10 million bid to lay claim to the home of the Heat.

“With Pat Riley at the helm, working his magic like he has in the past, BangBros feels they need to show their support for the next wave of winning to come and give back to the city that’s treated them so well,” the statement reads. “Both the Heat and BangBros have become staples of the city, with huge fans of each. It doesn’t get more Miami than having the arena sponsored by BangBros.”

Riley is surely thrilled to be named in association with the news. As LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Jimmy Butler also must be.

Is this for real?

Lest this be construed as strictly a publicity stunt, NBC Sports’ Jessica Kleinschmidt confirmed that the submission is legitimate.

No chance this happens

Of course in all actuality, it does add up to a publicity stunt.

The NBA may be the most progressive league in major American sports, but the Heat surely aren’t going to promote family ticket packages to invite parents and children out to a wholesome evening at “The BBC.”

Nor would the league subject broadcast partners to open their coverage “live from the BangBros Center.”

It’s reminiscent of marijuana dispensaries in Denver seeking to buy naming rights for the Broncos’ Mile High Stadium.

While the idea of the weed-embracing city having its “Mile High” football stadium named for a marijuana company is good for a laugh, it’s not good for the NFL — at least in the minds of league executives.

So bravo to BangBros for generating some headlines. Just don’t expect to see this as a successful bid, as eager as the company surely is to spend that $10 million.