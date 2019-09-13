'I Regret Joining Barcelona', Says Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng, has shockingly admitted that he regrets joining Barcelona.

The former AC Milan and Schalke 04 forward joined the Catalan based club on a six-month loan deal from US Sassuolo with an option of permanent stay in the 2018/19 winter transfer window.

Boateng, 32 was signed as a backup for Luis Suárez after Munir El Haddadi was sold to Sevilla.

However, the German-born struggled under Ernesto Valverde featuring only four times without a goal.

Following his return to Sassuolo, the former Las Palmas forward joined AFC Fiorentina on a two-year deal.

“I needed to play football and I have to admit that for my career it was not a good decision to sign for Barcelona," he told The Bild.

"I played very little because in front of me was Luis Suarez.

"That's why I counted the hours to play again," he added.

Boateng made his club debut on 23 January, in a 2–0 away defeat to Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.