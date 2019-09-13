'I Regret Joining Barcelona', Says Kevin Prince Boateng By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng, has shockingly admitted that he regrets joining Barcelona.The former AC Milan and Schalke 04 forward joined the Catalan based club on a six-month loan deal from US Sassuolo with an option of permanent stay in the 2018/19 winter transfer window.Boateng, 32 was signed as a backup for Luis Suárez after Munir El Haddadi was sold to Sevilla.However, the German-born struggled under Ernesto Valverde featuring only four times without a goal.Following his return to Sassuolo, the former Las Palmas forward joined AFC Fiorentina on a two-year deal.“I needed to play football and I have to admit that for my career it was not a good decision to sign for Barcelona," he told The Bild."I played very little because in front of me was Luis Suarez."That's why I counted the hours to play again," he added.Boateng made his club debut on 23 January, in a 2–0 away defeat to Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
