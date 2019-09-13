ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
13.09.2019

Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr Loses Mother

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has lost his 97-year-old mother, Elizabeth Rohr.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation, which broke the news on its verified Twitter handle, Elizabeth just died.

The NFF commiserated with the German national over his loss.

NFF wrote, “We commiserate with @NGSuperEagles Head coach, Mr Gernot Rohr who just lost his mother Madam Elisabeth Rohr. She was 97. May her soul rest in peace.”

