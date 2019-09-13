ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.09.2019 Football News

Watch George Boateng's First Interview After Aston Villa Appointment

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Watch George Boateng's First Interview After Aston Villa Appointment
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana coach, George Boateng has been named as new Aston Villa U-18 head coach.

The former Dutch international made a return to the club after 17 years.

Boateng played over 100 times for the Villains and achieved milestones such as reaching the FA Cup Final.

Below is the full interview...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Jean Mensa Exposes Rot At EC
4 hours ago

Bring Out Short Commission Report On Ayawaso Violence—NDC
4 hours ago

body-container-line