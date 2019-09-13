Watch George Boateng's First Interview After Aston Villa Appointment By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ghana coach, George Boateng has been named as new Aston Villa U-18 head coach.The former Dutch international made a return to the club after 17 years.Boateng played over 100 times for the Villains and achieved milestones such as reaching the FA Cup Final.Below is the full interview... Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Ghana coach, George Boateng has been named as new Aston Villa U-18 head coach.
The former Dutch international made a return to the club after 17 years.
Boateng played over 100 times for the Villains and achieved milestones such as reaching the FA Cup Final.
Below is the full interview...