Former Ghana Striker Junior Agogo To Be Buried On Sept 20 In London

Former Ghana international Junior Agogo is set to be buried on September 20, 2019, in London.

The bulky forward passed away at the age of 40 in London on Thursday, August 22 after suffering from a stroke in 2015 and had to battle public stigma during his recovery.

Prior to his death, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers attacker went into the fitness training business in England.

He began his career with Sheffield United, playing three games between 1997 and 2000.

He went on to score over 100 career goals after featuring for Bristol Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Chester City, Lincoln City, Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids, San Jose Earthquakes and Queens Park Ranger.

He also played for Barnet, Zamalek SC, Apollon Limassol, and Hibernian.

Agogo enjoyed a cult following during his 27-game stint with the Black Stars of Ghana scoring 12 goals.