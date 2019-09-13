I Will Score Against RS Bekane On Saturday – Ashgold striker Shafiu Mumuni

Striker for Obuasi Ashanti Gold, Shafiu Mumuni has boldly shared that he will score when they host Moroccan side RS Bekane on Saturday for the first leg of their second-round tie in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Miners after progressing from the preliminary stage of the second-tier inter-club competition are now hoping to go all the way to the group stage of this year’s continental competition.

Now billed to face RS Bekane, the Ghana Premier League side needs to record a convincing win at home this weekend and hope for a good result in the second leg when they visit Morocco for the second leg.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanasoccernet ahead of the crucial match, Shafiu Mumuni has stressed that he will get on the scoresheet.

“God willing I will score on Saturday. It is my job to put the ball at the back of the net for the team to win. Definitely it is going to happen”.

“As you can see training today was intense and very radical. Coach has been teaching us how to finish”, the prolific forward said.

Shafiu netted a hat-trick in the second leg of Ashgold’s first-round tie against Akonangui FC and steered the club to a 4-1 aggregate win.

He will be relied on for goals tomorrow when they two top clubs on the continent lock horns at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.