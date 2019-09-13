Gideon Mensah Reveals Why Barcelona Move Fell Through

Ghanaian youngster, Gideon Mensah, has lifted the lid on why his proposed move to Barcelona fell through during the summer.

The 21-year-old was strongly linked to to the La Liga side before joining Zulte Waregem on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

However, the move never materialised, as Barcelona failed to make an official bid to Red Bull on deadline day.

"Yes, it was true but the only thing that will keep people doubting the story was that Barcelona never came to Red Bull [officially] to make a proposal,” Mensah told Footballmadeinghana.

“But I had a call from one [agent] that they are working on this for me and that it was true and they had to make a board meeting.

“The next day, I saw news about it on the internet. A friend sent it to me from Ghana I and opened to read that I might go the Barcelona B and train with their first.”

“I called this agent and asked ‘did you tell anybody about this move? He said no and later called that the story was also circulating in the Spanish press because there was one scout from Barcelona who published the news already.

”The only hitch was that [Barcelona] didn’t come to Red Bull,” he added.

Mensah, who joined Red Bull from Ghana Premier League side Wafa, is part of Ghana U23 squad (Black Meteors) that eliminated Algeria to qualify for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations holding in Egypt for a place to the 2020 Olympic Games.