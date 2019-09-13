Graphic Sports’ Beatrice Laryea Excited To Be Named In 2019 Ghandour WISA Omy TV Awards

Beatrice Laryea, a panellist on the Homebase (HB) TV Sports Show on Saturdays adviced the youth to discover where their interest and passion lie, work towards that direction to achieve their goals, as it also come with some challenges, but if they are focused, they will never give up and it will pay off one day.

She recalls “In 2009 I wrote an article about some young footballers in my community (Ashaley Botwe) in the Graphic Sports. I painted a vivid picture of how talents abounded in the town despite the fact that it is a farming community and how the community park gets busy with football activities during weekends.

I also described how these young and talented footballers needed help to achieve their dreams of becoming professional footballers.

For me, the highest point of all of this was that the article attracted some club administrators who got in touch with me and even visited the park on weekends to scout some of these players. It changed the lives of these players because some of them got the opportunity to travel outside Ghana and they currently plying their trade abroad.

“The lowest point of my career was when I missed the opportunity to travel to France to cover the FIFA Women's World Cup. For me, it was a big blow because I was able to get sponsorship for the trip but unfortunately I didn't get visa and accreditation to go do the job. I tried everything but it didn't work. I have covered CAF competitions but not FIFA so the Women's World Cup would have been my first coverage of a FIFA competition but I missed that opportunity.

There is always the challenge of proving your worth in a male-dominated industry or you will not be noticed. And that means working for long hours and on weekends which also means forfeiting your social life among other things. The challenges are a lot but I'll just end it here.

Just as there are challenges, there are advantages as well. You get to meet and interact with a lot of prominent people. Some of them even become families, they support you and you get to learn a lot from them” she expressed.

Her best sport is tennis. “It's a beautiful sport. I love to write about it and I love to play it too. It's just great”.

“My Sports idol will be a tennis star and it will definitely be Serena Williams although she has lost four consecutive finals since giving birth to her first child”.

She named former Accra Hearts of Oak Captain, Thomas Abbey as her football idol and best Sports administrator as Executive Chairman of Dreams FC, Mr Kurt Okraku.

She thanked God Almighty for guiding, protecting and bringing her this far.

She also commended her editors, seniors and colleagues at Graphic because they taught, shaped and challenged her to be better in her career.

She is currently on admission at the University of Ghana, Legon, School of Graduate Studies for her Masters Program, studying M. A. in Communication Studies with Specialisation in Broadcasting, Print Journalism and Advertising.

She has the ambition of owning her own Communications Firm, become a lecturer in one of our universities, build one of the biggest orphanages in West Africa and give hope to the less privileged in society.