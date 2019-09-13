ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.09.2019 Football News

Phoenix Rising Captain Solomon Asante Wins USL August Player Of The Month Award

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Phoenix Rising Captain Solomon Asante Wins USL August Player Of The Month Award

Ghanaian attacker and Phoenix Rising FC captain, Solomon Asante has been crowned the ‘player of the month’ for August following his impressive outing with his side in the United Soccer League (USL).

The ‘little wizard’ has been in devastating form for his side all season and continues to perform at the top level in every game. He was at his best throughout last month and helped his club to secure qualification to the play-offs of the USL.

In that process he scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists, helping him to break the club’s single-season goal record as well as the league’s single-season record for most combined goals and assists.

Those statistics combined and with his output on the field of play has earned him the player of the month accolade as he looks well on course to win the most valuable player of the season.

Asante is leading the goal scoring chart in the USL with 21 goals after making 25 appearances. He is likely to increase his tally when the play-off season starts.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
TOP STORIES

Mahama, Bawumia, Clash At Chief Imam’s Late Sister’s funeral
5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Says He doesn't Need EC’s Help To Win Election
5 hours ago

body-container-line