Social Media Reacts To The Sun's Best African XI Without Abedi Pele, Mohammed Aboutrika & Okocha

Popular news tabloid The Sun released a team of eleven players, featuring the 'Best African XI' of all-time.

The list however excluded household names in African football such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Abedi Pele, Mohammed Aboutrika, Stephen Appiah among other great players.

Football legends, demi-gods to their millions of followers both national and international are totally revered by fans who will not tolerate any slander.

Fans of former footballer and now manager, Abedi Ayew, have described the article as ‘blasphemy’.

Other fans also questioned the age of the curator(s) and decided that “only the new generation will mention Salah and Mané in this list”

Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah, termed by many as latter days footballers, however, made the list.

Egyptian legend and four times Africa Cup winner Essam El-Hadary was also omitted from the list.

Alhaji Diouf, Roger Miller, Emmanuel Adebayor and Asamoah Gyan were all excluded from the list.

Here’s is Africa’s All-time Best Eleven, according to The Sun

However, football fans across the length and breadth of Africa have reacted to London based outlet's all-time African XI.