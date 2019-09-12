Jeffery Schlupp Opens Up On His Preferred Position

Ghana ace, Jeffery Schlupp has opened up on his preferred position at Crystal Palace.

The bulky and energetic winger has been deployed in several positions, from defense to attack, throughout his career.

The 26-year-old spent last season playing in a central midfield role for the Eagles, scoring 4 times and providing 2 assists in the process.

However, the former Leicester City star speaking to Palace TV opened up on his preferred position and says he wants to improve on his goal-scoring numbers this season.

“I feel like I’ve settled well on the left side of the field.

“I definitely enjoyed playing centrally last year as well and where I’ve had to fill in at left-back I’ve not minded.

“I feel like anywhere left-sided I feel comfortable, but I like to get myself forward and this year I want to chip in with some goals.

“I got the feel for it in a few games last year. I’m trying to get in amongst it.”

Schlupp has been in good form this season together with his international teammate Jordan Ayew – assisting both of Ayew’s goals so far this campaign.